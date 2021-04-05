Panthers acquire Sam Darnold from Jets in blockbuster trade: reports

Quarterback Sam Darnold will get an opportunity to rejuvenate his career at a new team.

The New York Jets traded the former USC product to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round pick, as well as second- and fourth-round picks in 2022, according to multiple reports.

This blockbuster deal on Monday proves furthermore that the Jets will be taking a rookie quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in April’s draft. Many suspect that New York is eyeing BYU’s Zach Wilson with that selection, assuming the Jacksonville Jaguars take Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence with the top pick.

Darnold hasn’t quite lived up to the hype since being drafted by the Jets with the No. 3 overall pick back in the 2018 NFL Draft. In 12 games last season, Darnold threw for 2,208 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and he had the NFL’s lowest passer rating. The Jets finished with a 2-14 record.

In three seasons, Darnold led the Jets to a 13-25 overall record with 8,097 passing yards, 45 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions.

Now, Darnold will get a fresh start in Carolina under second-year head coach Matt Rhule. The Panthers, who finished with a 5-11 record last year, will have plenty of weapons for Darnold to work with, including All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, and wide receivers DJ Moore and Robby Anderson.

The Panthers also have the eighth overall pick in the 2021 draft, and they will be sure to use it on a piece to help Darnold have success with his new franchise.