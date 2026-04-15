Pandemonium: Pro Wrestling kickstarts WrestleMania week with hard-hitting action in Las Vegas

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Pandemonium: Pro Wrestling was among the companies to kickstart WrestleMania week in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

While a relative unknown promotion among pro wrestling fans, Pandemonium held their "Whatever Forever" show as part of Shooting Star Fest. Dozens of fans poured into the Bizarre Bar in Las Vegas for hard-hitting action in an intimate setting where they had no other choice than to feel the wrestlers’ pain.

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AMIRA took on Janai Kai and Saya Ida in the main event for the Pandemonium: Pro Championship. AMIRA walked into the venue as the champion and left the same way. She successfully powered through all of Kai’s kicks and Ida’s knife-edge chops.

After getting Ida out of the ring, AMIRA put her attention on Kai. She hit the world’s strongest slam on Kai and pinned her for the win.

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Johnnie Robbie, who received a ton of praise heading into the week, took on Natsupoi. The one-time Wonder of Stardom champion gave Robbie all that she could handle. Even as Robbie appeared to have the upper hand in the match, Natsupoi was able to use her speedy in-ring ability to gain momentum.

Natsupoi hit a cartwheel body press and pinned Robbie for the win.

Several other pro wrestlers on the card impressed with victories, including Joseline Navarro, Miko Alana, Jiah Jewell and the New Fever tag-team duo of Danny Orion and Shimbashi.

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Indie pro wrestling companies are going to be on full display throughout the entire week, and fans were treated to the perfect appetizer for the days to come in the city of sin.