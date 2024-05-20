Expand / Collapse search
SPORTS

Paige Spiranac, Olivia Dunne turn heads at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue parties

Spiranac and Dunne joined the parties in Florida

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Two of the top influencers in the sports world – Paige Spiranac and Olivia Dunne – turned heads at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Release party over the weekend.

Spiranac made the cover of the 60th anniversary edition of the magazine while Dunne made her second appearance in the issue after making her debut last year.

Paige Spiranac on the carpet

Paige Spiranac attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Release party on May 18, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Paige Spiranac poses

Paige Spiranac poses for pictures at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Release party on May 18, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Spiranac was on the cover with Winnie Harlow, Camille Kostek, Kate Love, Maye Musk, Brooks Nader, Paulina Porizkova and Jasmine Sanders.

"I think being a woman in a male-dominated industry has been the reason I’ve been so successful," she told the outlet earlier this month. "I’ve used every tool in my tool bag, and I’ve never shied away from it. I created a few new ones as well. 

"People will look at me and underestimate me; I think that’s actually what’s so amazing about being a woman. It’s people underestimating you and always being able to prove them wrong."

Dunne recently celebrated winning a national championship in gymnastics with LSU.

Livvy Dunne wears red

Olivia Dunn attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Release party on May 17, 2024. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Olivia Dunne on the carpet

Olivia Dunne on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island red carpet at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 18, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida. (Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne poses

Olivia Dunne recently celebrated winning a national championship in gymnastics with LSU. (Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

Both women were at the launch and release parties.

