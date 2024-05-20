Paige Spiranac, Olivia Dunne turn heads at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue parties

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Two of the top influencers in the sports world – Paige Spiranac and Olivia Dunne – turned heads at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Release party over the weekend.

Spiranac made the cover of the 60th anniversary edition of the magazine while Dunne made her second appearance in the issue after making her debut last year.

Spiranac was on the cover with Winnie Harlow, Camille Kostek, Kate Love, Maye Musk, Brooks Nader, Paulina Porizkova and Jasmine Sanders.

"I think being a woman in a male-dominated industry has been the reason I’ve been so successful," she told the outlet earlier this month. "I’ve used every tool in my tool bag, and I’ve never shied away from it. I created a few new ones as well.

"People will look at me and underestimate me; I think that’s actually what’s so amazing about being a woman. It’s people underestimating you and always being able to prove them wrong."

Dunne recently celebrated winning a national championship in gymnastics with LSU.

Both women were at the launch and release parties.