Golf

Paige Spiranac on hypothetical Trump-Biden golf match: 'I would 100% tune in for that'

Spiranac told Fox News Digital she'd like to caddie

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Former President Trump and President Biden raised the possibility of a golf match between the two during their debate last month.

Trump went further in a subsequent campaign rally in Florida, challenging Biden to a $1 million match at his course in Doral.

Though unlikely, U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau offered to settle the debate by hosting a match between Trump and Biden on his YouTube channel. DeChambeau went a step further by golfing with Trump for an episode of "Breaking 50."

Paige Spiranac in Dubai in 2015

Paige Spiranac during a practice round for the 2015 Omega Dubai Ladies Masters on the Majlis Course at The Emirates Golf Club Dec. 7, 2015, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

When asked about the possibility of a presidential faceoff by Fox News Digital, golf influencer Paige Spiranac said she would like to caddie.

"I haven’t seen either of them play. I would love to caddie," Spiranac said. "I think that would be really interesting to hear the banter back and forth. … But I think that would be amazing for the game of golf and quite interesting.

Paige Spiranac in July 2023

Paige Spiranac watches her teammates putt on the No. 6 green during the 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship Pro-Am at Firestone Country Club July 12, 2023, in Akron, Ohio. (Jeff Lange/USA Today Network)

"I would 100% tune in for that."

Many would, at least for the sake of settling their handicap debate.

Biden said he was able to get his handicap down to six when he was vice president under Barack Obama. Trump pushed back on that, and Biden later clarified he was an eight.

trump and biden

President Biden, right, and former President Trump, a Republican presidential candidate, participate in the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Biden also said during the debate he would be open to a "driving contest," but only if Trump could carry his own bag.

