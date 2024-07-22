Aaron Rodgers quips about Joe Biden's golf retort to Donald Trump: 'He couldn’t even walk off the stage'

Golf was a talking point no one had on their bingo card during the presidential debate last month between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, but it was one of the biggest viral moments between the former and current president.

It continued when Trump challenged Biden to a $1 million charity match at his course in Doral, Florida, during one of his rallies.

"I’m also officially challenging ‘Crooked Joe’ to an 18-hole golf match right here on Doral’s Blue Monster, considered one of the greatest tournament golf courses anywhere in the world," Trump told the rally crowd, via The New York Post. "It will be among the most-watched sporting events in history."

The golf debate has been talked about all over the country, and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is among those who couldn’t believe it was discussed.

"When they started talking about golf – Trump actually just said recently $1 million he would give Joe 10 strokes a side," Rodgers said during his appearance on the "Pardon My Take" podcast.

Rodgers, a solid golfer himself, thought Biden’s "get ‘em" was an "under the radar" moment that he found funny.

"’You gotta carry your own bag,’" Rodgers recalled Biden telling Trump. "This is a guy who couldn’t even walk off the stage. He couldn’t even walk off the stage, but, ‘Yeah, you gotta carry your own bag ,Trump.’"

Golf came up during the June 27 debate when Trump spoke about his "good health" and how he "won two club championships, not even senior, two regular club championships" in golf.

"To do that, you have to be quite smart and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way. And I do it. [Biden] doesn’t do it. He can’t hit a ball 50 yards. He challenged me to a golf match. He can’t hit a ball 50 yards."

Biden responded, "I’d be happy to have a driving contest with him," and then spoke about his 6 handicap when he was vice president to Barack Obama, which caused a stir on social media.

"That’s the biggest lie that he’s a 6 handicap, of all," Trump retorted. "I’ve seen your swing, I know your swing."

For Rodgers, he thinks a different sport would settle the back-and-forth between these two, though Biden is no longer running for re-election against Trump in this year’s presidential election.

"I say get them in singlets, let them wrestle it out," Rodgers said.

