Padres stars grab family members, fans from stands as shooting unfolds

San Diego Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado were among players seen helping family members and fans take shelter at Nationals Park as a shooting unfolded Sunday outside the stadium.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Tatis and a few other teammates ran down the third base line and grabbed family members and brought them into the dugout. Machado was also seen helping move fans to safety.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It was just a chaotic scene," umpire Mark Carlson told The Associated Press. "We heard what sounded like rapid gunfire. We didn’t know where it was coming from."

The shooting occurred around the sixth inning of the evening game between the Padres and Washington Nationals. The shooting was an exchange of gunfire between people in two cars. Three people were wounded, police said.

Fans sitting in left field quickly began leaving through the center field gate and moments later fans along the first base side began leaving their seats as well.

FANS, PLAYERS FLEE NATIONALS PARK AFTER GUNSHOTS RING OUT DURING GAME

The Nationals initially announced there had been an incident outside the stadium and posted a message telling fans to stay in the ballpark.

The team released a statement a short time later.

"A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park. Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time," the team said.

The Nationals thanked fans in a tweet Sunday morning. "During the incident last night outside of the ballpark, you handled yourselves in a very admirable manner. You stayed calm. You helped one another.

"We have always known that we have the best fans in baseball, Last night, you showed it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The message ended: "Davey Martinez said it best – our fans are our family. Thank you."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.