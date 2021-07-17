Fans, players flee Nationals Park after gunshots ring out during game

An MLB game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres erupted into chaos Saturday night after gunshots rang out near Nationals Park in Washington, causing players and fans to flee for safety.

Videos of the incident quickly spread on social media with the Nationals' Twitter account confirming gunshots outside the stadium. Players and fans could be seen running for cover.

"Something crazy going on at Nationals Park," Boston Globe sportswriter Ben Volin tweeted. "Players just sprinted off the field and fans running from the stands."

Four people outside the stadium were struck by gunfire, though none of the wounds appeared to be life-threatening, a D.C. Metropolitan Police Department source told Fox News.

$60K REWARD OFFERED AFTER CHILD KILLED, 5 OTHERS SHOT IN DC

The area near the stadium has seen a spike in gun violence recently, the source said.

The gunfire came just one night after a 6-year-old girl was killed by gunfire in the nation's capital, with five adults wounded in the same incident.

The public-address announcer at the stadium told fans to stay inside the park.

The game was in the sixth inning at the time of the incident.

Just after 10 p.m., the Nationals posted a statement, saying the game had been suspended and would resume at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

The Washington Nationals posted on Twitter that gunshots had been reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Firetrucks and ambulances were spotted on the scene.

.

Washington, D.C. Metro Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.