Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Diego Padres

Padres owner Peter Seidler dead at 63 after battling illness

Seidler became the majority stakeholder of the Padres in 2020 after initially joining group to buy team in 2012

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The San Diego Padres announced Tuesday that owner Peter Seidler died at the age of 63. 

Seidler has been ill for months, though it has not been disclosed what exactly he’d been dealing with. Seidler is a cancer survivor who had health issues for quite some time. 

Seidler’s family was by his side when he passed away "peacefully," per The San Diego Union-Tribune. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Peter Seidler talks into microphone

Peter Seidler speaks during pregame ceremonies honoring the no-hitter by the Padres' Joe Musgrove before facing the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 16, 2021, at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

"The Padres organization mourns the passing of our beloved Chairman and owner, Peter Seidler," Padres CEO Erik Greupner said in a statement. "Today, our love and prayers encircle Peter’s family as they grieve the loss of an extraordinary husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Peter was a kind and generous man who was devoted to his wife, children, and extended family. He also consistently exhibited heartfelt compassion for others, especially those less fortunate. His impact on the city of San Diego and the baseball world will be felt for generations. His generous spirit is now firmly embedded in the fabric of the Padres. Although he was our Chairman and owner, Peter was at his core a Padres fan. He will be dearly missed."

YANKEES HAVE HAD ‘PRELIMINARY’ CONVERSATIONS TO TRADE FOR JUAN SOTO: REPORT

The Padres added in their statement that Petco Park’s Home Plate Gate will be open Tuesday afternoon for those that wish to pay their respects. Free parking in the Tailgate Lot will be available as well.

The organization is currently in search of a new manager, but anything business related will be stopped momentarily as they grieve the loss of Seidler. 

Peter Seidler speaks with GM A.J. Preller

Padres chairman Peter Seidler talks with general manager A.J. Preller during batting practice on opening day, March 30, 2023, at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Seidler, founder of Seidler Equity Partners, was a key piece of the O’Malley Group that purchased the Padres from John Moores in 2012. Seidler’s uncle, Peter, as well as Ron Fowler, were a part of the group. 

The name of the group derives from Seidler’s grandfather, Walter O’Malley, who owned the Dodgers from 1950 to 1979, when they relocated from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. 

In 2020, Fowler transferred the role of chairman to Seidler, which was approved by MLB. Seidler purchased part of Fowler’s stake in the organization to become the team’s largest stakeholder. 

And Seidler was very proactive in generating a better baseball product in San Diego, as he allowed for lucrative contracts on the payroll, whether it was Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr, Xander Bogaerts or Joe Musgrove. He was also paramount in an aggressive pursuit of Juan Soto prior to the 2022 MLB trade deadline. 

Peter Seidler looks up on field

Peter Seidler before the World Tour Mexico City Series between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium on April 29, 2023. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seidler said in July that the Padres would stay within his family for generations after he passed away, and the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that remains the plan. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.