Padres fan unleashes epic troll on Dodgers ticket office ahead of NLCS

The 111-win Dodgers entered the 2022 MLB Postseason with a talented roster and high expectations but could not get past the red-hot San Diego Padres in an NLDS.

Before the Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NLCS Tuesday, a San Diego fan decided to add to Los Angeles' misery with an epic troll.

A Padres fan named Jake put on a ball cap with his favorite team's logo, dialed the Dodgers box office hotline and reminded LA baseball fans they'll be sitting the next round out.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A woman who identified herself as Sabrina answered the call, saying, "Thank you for calling the Dodgers. This is Sabrina. Who am I speaking with?"

Certainly no one answering the phone could have anticipated what was going to happen next.

"I was looking for information about purchasing tickets for the NLCS series," Jake told Sabrina, posing as a fan inquiring about future Dodges tickets.

Sometimes silence speaks louder than words.

"The Dodgers have been eliminated from the NLCS," the Dodgers ticket office employee eventually responded after a brief period of silence.

PHILLIES UPSET BRAVES IN FOUR GAMES TO ADVANCE TO FIRST NLCS IN 12 YEARS

"Oh, shoot. Who did they lose to?" Jake sarcastically responds.

"They lost to the Padres," Sabrina said.

At that point, the Padres fan could hardly contain his laughter and excitement.

The Padres upset the Dodgers Saturday to take a best-of-5 NLDS series. The Dodgers loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh inning but only scored one run.

ASTROS ADVANCE TO SIXTH STRAIGHT ALCS AFTER 18-INNING INSTANT CLASSIC

A heavy rain started to fall at the beginning of the eighth inning, but Padres pitcher Robert Suarez retired three Dodgers in order. Closer Josh Hader came on in the ninth to strike out the side.

In Game 2 of the NLDS, a goose made its way onto the field and caused a delay.

The goose sat calmly in the outfield grass before being removed by the grounds crew.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Diego earned its first NLCS appearance in 24 years.