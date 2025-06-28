Padraig Harrington clashes with ex-PGA Tour pro Roger Maltbie over golf etiquette at US Senior Open

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Padraig Harrington does not take the unwritten rules of golf lightly. That was apparent after the three-time major winner got into a heated conversation with former PGA Tour pro Roger Maltbie during the second round of the U.S. Senior Open on Friday.

The dispute between the two golfers was captured on video and appeared to be a matter of golf etiquette.

In a video posted by KOAA reporter Brett Forrest, Harrington can be heard saying, "Never on a golf course stand and look at somebody looking for a golf ball."

Maltbie, a five-time PGA Tour winner and current on-course analyst for NBC, appeared to push back, but Harrington was unrelenting.

"You’ve played golf all your life," he said.

Harrington’s caddie, Ronan Flood, then walked into the conversation in an attempt to defuse the situation, but Harrington continued on.

"You don’t stand looking at somebody looking for a ball."

For his part, Maltbie didn’t appear to disagree with the sentiment of good sportsmanship, but as he explained it, he had a job to do.

"I understand, but I have a company that pays me," he began before Harrington interrupted.

The confrontation carried on without any resolution. Maltbie said he believed Harrington was "dead wrong," and reminded the pro, "I’m not a player."

The two eventually separated, seemingly to agree to disagree.

Despite the minor hiccup, Harrington entered the weekend tied for first with Stewart Cink and Mark Hensby. The trio sit at the top of the leaderboard at 6-under 134.