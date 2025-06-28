Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Padraig Harrington clashes with ex-PGA Tour pro Roger Maltbie over golf etiquette at US Senior Open

Maltbie, a five-time PGA Tour winner, is a golf analyst for NBC

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Padraig Harrington does not take the unwritten rules of golf lightly. That was apparent after the three-time major winner got into a heated conversation with former PGA Tour pro Roger Maltbie during the second round of the U.S. Senior Open on Friday. 

The dispute between the two golfers was captured on video and appeared to be a matter of golf etiquette. 

Padraig Harrington tees off

Padraig Harrington watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during Kaulig Companies Championship: Pro-Am at Firestone Country Club on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Akron. (IMAGN)

In a video posted by KOAA reporter Brett Forrest, Harrington can be heard saying, "Never on a golf course stand and look at somebody looking for a golf ball." 

Maltbie, a five-time PGA Tour winner and current on-course analyst for NBC, appeared to push back, but Harrington was unrelenting. 

"You’ve played golf all your life," he said.

Roger Maltbie watches players

FILE - Roger Maltbie watches players tee off on the fourth hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course on Dec. 18, 2022. (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

Harrington’s caddie, Ronan Flood, then walked into the conversation in an attempt to defuse the situation, but Harrington continued on. 

"You don’t stand looking at somebody looking for a ball." 

For his part, Maltbie didn’t appear to disagree with the sentiment of good sportsmanship, but as he explained it, he had a job to do. 

"I understand, but I have a company that pays me," he began before Harrington interrupted. 

The confrontation carried on without any resolution. Maltbie said he believed Harrington was "dead wrong," and reminded the pro, "I’m not a player." 

Padraig Harrington golf shot

Padraig Harrington of Ireland takes his approach shot onto the No. 6 green during the second round of the 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone Country Club, Friday, June 20, 2025, in Akron, Ohio. (IMAGN)

The two eventually separated, seemingly to agree to disagree. 

Despite the minor hiccup, Harrington entered the weekend tied for first with Stewart Cink and Mark Hensby. The trio sit at the top of the leaderboard at 6-under 134. 

