Pacman Jones agrees with Antonio Brown on one Colin Kaepernick point

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones agreed with free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown when it came to his remarks about Colin Kaepernick’s efforts in the community.

Brown said in a podcast interview with ThisIs50.com that Kaepernick has been "treated good" despite not playing in the NFL since 2016.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He’s been treated good," Brown said. "He got (a) Netflix documentary. Don’t get it twisted. See that’s the wrong thing about the world. We think, ‘Oh Kaepernick treated so bad because they don’t let him play football.’ Yeah, they didn’t let him play football, they gave him commercials. They gave him money. I’m not trying to tell you what ‘they’ did, I’m telling you the reality of what happened."

Brown added: "Kaepernick, I feel like he’s a great guy. He stood for a great cause but he don’t understand. He’s not from Liberty City. He’s not even built like that. Dudes like me, they ban you. They don’t even give you contracts. They don’t even want to deal with you. I’m not really an icon right now. You don’t see them writing no books about me."

Brown also reiterated his remarks on Cigar Talk, saying Kaepernick isn’t from "the hood" and has never been "in the trenches."

Jones spoke to TMZ Sports on Friday and said he agreed with the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star to a point.

ANTONIO BROWN MADE 'VALID POINTS' ABOUT COLIN KAEPERNICK, EX-NFL STAR SAYS

"As far as the community part, I think AB is right," Jones said. "We haven't heard anything that Kap did for the community or given back to the community after the settlement."

Where Jones disagreed with Brown was over the desire to play again. Jones has seen Kaepernick work out and still believes he’s gunning for the NFL.

"I just think it's hard for a guy to fairytale for 2.5 hours, three hours every day throwing the ball if you don't want to play," Jones added. "I think he wants to play. Do he deserve to play? That's another question. But, do he want to play? I do think he wants to play."

Kaepernick started a firestorm during the 2016 season when he knelt during the national anthem to protest against racial and social injustices. He was let go after the season and failed to latch onto another team. He accused NFL owners of collaborating to keep him out of the league – which was settled.

He started the Know Your Rights camp to "advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But in recent years, he’s been trying to get back onto a team after comparing the NFL Draft to a slave auction, calling for the abolition of prisons and supporting the defund the police movement.