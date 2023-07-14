Packers 'would run through a wall for' Jordan Love, team's running back says

Jordan Love, after three years, is finally entering Week 1 as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback.

Love may have just 83 passing attempts under his belt, but he's already commanded the respect from "everybody" in the locker room.

The Packers moved on from Aaron Rodgers after 18 seasons, giving the keys to their 2020 first-round pick. But no matter what kind of questions they face, the team is already standing by Love, says running back A.J. Dillon.

"I think he definitely has all the intangibles. He's earned the trust of the locker room," Dillon told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "Guys respect him. Guys wanna play for him. Guys wanna help him as much as they wanna help themselves. Nothing's perfect in football, everybody knows that. I think he's got a lot of support. Everybody would run through a wall for him."

Love has played in 10 career games, starting just once in 2021. He's now the guy, as Rodgers is a New York Jet.

He will have Dillon and Aaron Jones in his backfield with a receiving corps led by sophomore Christian Watson, who proved to be a real weapon after early struggles.

Watson dropped the first pass he ever saw, which would have been maybe the easiest 75-yard touchdown one would see. But after he was outpaced by fellow rookie Romeo Doubs early on, he turned a corner and became a machine.

In his final eight games, he caught 31 passes for 523 yards and scored eight touchdowns (seven receiving, one rushing). Those all came in a five-week span, but he ended the season on a high-note with a 104-yard performance.

During Love's brief playing time, he's completed 50 of his 83 passes (60.2%), but 62 of those attempts came two seasons ago. He's racked up three passing touchdowns against three interceptions.

The Packers are hoping for deja vu all over again. They drafted Rodgers, which eventually pushed legendary quarterback Brett Favre out. The same thing happened with Rodgers and his successor in Love.