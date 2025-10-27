Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers

Packers' Tucker Kraft raises eyebrows with bare-headed headbutt celebration

Kraft has emerged as one of Jordan Love's most reliable target

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Packers beat Steelers 35-25, Can Jordan Love lead Green Bay to the Super Bowl? | The Herd Video

Packers beat Steelers 35-25, Can Jordan Love lead Green Bay to the Super Bowl? | The Herd

The Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-25, led by Jordan Love’s 3 TDs. Colin Cowherd says Love is elite, and asks if the Packers are built to win the Super Bowl.

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft was feeling invincible during the team’s victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, improving to 5-1-1 on the season.

Kraft had seven catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-25 victory. After he went back to his bench following one touchdown, Kraft was spotted without a helmet and headbutting offensive lineman Sean Ryhan.

Tucker Kraft runs for a touchdown

Green Bay Packers' Tucker Kraft runs for a touchdown after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Pittsburgh.  (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

"You ever watch the movie, ‘The Program?’" he said in response to NBC’s Melissa Stark’s question about the headbutt. "That’s Vlad. That’s just the mentality. That’s what we do."

Stark responded, "Ouch."

Kraft has evolved into a top receiver for the Packers. He leads the team with 30 catches for 469 yards and six touchdowns. He’s second in targets to Romeo Doubs. Kraft has 41 on the season and Doubs has 42.

Tucker Kraft dragged into the end zone

Green Bay Packers' Tucker Kraft gets into the end zone for a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Green Bay selected Kraft in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of South Dakota State. The Timber Lake, South Dakota, native has only gotten better since his rookie year. Last year, he had 50 catches for 707 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s on pace for breaking those career-high marks this season.

Kraft shouted out his family and friends in his hometown. The "Sunday Night Football" broadcast showed residents of the town packed into the lone bar to watch the Packers take on the Steelers.

Tucker Kraft runs with the ball

Green Bay Packers' Tucker Kraft runs after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

"I’m just so grateful. Everything they do for me behind the scenes. I don’t have the words to articulate how I feel in the moment. It’s just immense gratitude. We just gotta keep pressing on. We just gotta keep stacking these wins," he said.

"Timber Lake, I love you. Thank you guys so much."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

