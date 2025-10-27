Referees knocked down as Steelers-Packers brawl erupts during kickoff return in Sunday night thriller

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers facing his former Green Bay Packers squad as both teams looked for their fifth win of the season, it was bound to get chippy at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday night.

A massive scrum on the field in the second half led to multiple referees taking hits trying to break things up.

The Packers owned a 22-19 lead in the fourth quarter when Steelers linebacker Nick Niemann was flagged for instigating an altercation. While the penalty flag hit the turf, a big scuffle ensued with players on both teams getting involved.

Multiple players got into it and referees were trying to calm the situation down when two of them were knocked to the ground as the scuffle kept moving.

It all began when Pittsburgh’s Ben Skowronek was double-teamed by two Packers players during the kickoff. Nick Herbig came over to defend Skowronek and pushed Bo Melton to the ground.

Play stopped for a bit as referees sorted out the brawl, and it was Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig who was ultimately assessed an unnecessary roughness penalty, resulting in a 15-yard gain for the Packers.

From that moment, though, the tension continued for both teams until the final whistle saw the Packers come out victorious, 35-25, in a game where Rodgers was trying to become the fifth quarterback in NFL history to beat all 32 teams in his career.

It was the first time since he was traded to the New York Jets that Rodgers had faced the Packers, the team he won a Super Bowl with and his four MVP awards. But his former apprentice Jordan Love was the better quarterback in this one, as he threw for three touchdowns and 360 yards on the road Sunday night.

Two of those touchdowns went to tight end Tucker Kraft, who hauled in a team-leading seven catches for 143 yards in the primetime bout.

There were times, though, when Rodgers looked great for the Steelers, including touchdown passes to DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson. But multiple drives stalled for Pittsburgh, leading to Chris Boswell’s multiple field goal attempts, which kept the Steelers in the game.

The Packers brought pressure to Rodgers throughout the night, too, as Micah Parsons and Rashan Gary couldn’t stop getting into the backfield.

Green Bay moved to 5-1-1 on the season, while the Steelers fell for the second consecutive week to move to 4-3.

