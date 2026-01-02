Packers star quarterback, wife announce they are expecting their first child: 'New year, new addition'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and his wife, Ronnika Stone, kicked off the new year in a big way, posting to social media that they are expecting their first child.

In a post to Instagram, the couple posted the sonogram of their unborn child along with a photo of a onesie that read, "Baby Love, spring 2026."

The post was captioned, "New year, new addition."

Love and Stone got married in 2025 after first meeting during Love’s rookie season in 2021. Stone is a professional volleyball player and has spent three seasons with the San Diego Mojo after attending the University of Oregon.

The pregnancy announcement was not the only big news the Loves received on Thursday. The Packers quarterback was cleared from the concussion protocol as well.

Love left in the first half of the team’s 22-16 loss to the Chicago Bears on Dec. 20. The 27-year-old said he felt symptom-free last week, but didn’t clear the protocol.

"You’ve got to take computer tests and things like that, so you might be feeling good where you don’t have any symptoms," Love told reporters on Thursday. "But I think the tests are all there to make sure that your brain’s working fine and you’re able to be thinking clearly."

Backup quarterback Malik Willis started last week in the team’s 41-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. However, Willis aggravated a shoulder injury in the loss, and Clayton Tune took over late in the loss.

While Love cleared concussion protocol, the Packers will start Tune against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. The Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed regardless of the Week 18 results, giving head coach Matt LaFleur an opportunity to rest Love ahead of the playoffs.

In 15 games this season, Love has completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,381 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

