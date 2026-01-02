Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Green Bay Packers

Packers star quarterback, wife announce they are expecting their first child: 'New year, new addition'

Jordan Love and Ronika Stone got married in June 2025

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Latest on Packers’ QB situation, Maxx Crosby trade talk and Michael Vick on Bills’ playoff chances? Video

Latest on Packers’ QB situation, Maxx Crosby trade talk and Michael Vick on Bills’ playoff chances?

FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer shared the latest on the Green Bay Packers' quarterback injury situation, Maxx Crosby trade talk and DK Metcalf's altercation fallout.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and his wife, Ronnika Stone, kicked off the new year in a big way, posting to social media that they are expecting their first child.

In a post to Instagram, the couple posted the sonogram of their unborn child along with a photo of a onesie that read, "Baby Love, spring 2026."

The post was captioned, "New year, new addition."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jordan Love and Ronika Stone

Jordan Love (10) of the Green Bay Packers poses with Ronika Stone prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Nov. 10, 2025. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Love and Stone got married in 2025 after first meeting during Love’s rookie season in 2021. Stone is a professional volleyball player and has spent three seasons with the San Diego Mojo after attending the University of Oregon.

The pregnancy announcement was not the only big news the Loves received on Thursday. The Packers quarterback was cleared from the concussion protocol as well.

Love left in the first half of the team’s 22-16 loss to the Chicago Bears on Dec. 20. The 27-year-old said he felt symptom-free last week, but didn’t clear the protocol.

MICAH PARSONS MOCKS COWBOYS, JERRY JONES IN SOCIAL MEDIA TIRADE

Jordan Love and Ronika Stone

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers poses for a photo with girlfriend Ronika Stone prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

"You’ve got to take computer tests and things like that, so you might be feeling good where you don’t have any symptoms," Love told reporters on Thursday. "But I think the tests are all there to make sure that your brain’s working fine and you’re able to be thinking clearly."

Backup quarterback Malik Willis started last week in the team’s 41-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. However, Willis aggravated a shoulder injury in the loss, and Clayton Tune took over late in the loss. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

While Love cleared concussion protocol, the Packers will start Tune against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. The Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed regardless of the Week 18 results, giving head coach Matt LaFleur an opportunity to rest Love ahead of the playoffs.

In 15 games this season, Love has completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,381 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue