Packers make Aaron Rodgers a 'significant long-term' offer: report

The Green Bay Packers are actively trying to salvage their relationship with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, including making a "significant long-term contract extension offer," according to a report.

The NFL Network reported Monday that Rodgers and the Packers "are not happy with each other" but Green Bay is making attempts to reel him back which included making him a long-term extension offer.

According to the report, both sides have engaged in negotiation talks despite reports of Rodgers’ unwillingness to return.

The Athletic reported last week that the Packers have made an offer in recent months to make Rodgers the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback. That offer would have to be more than double the $21.5 million that Rodgers is set to make this season.

Reports from ESPN and Yahoo Sports confirmed the seriousness of the apparent rift with one saying that Rodgers is disgruntled and wants out and the latter reporting that Rodgers will sit out if Brian Gutekunst remains GM.

The reigning NFL MVP is reportedly willing to stay away from offseason activities, hold out of training camp and possibly even retire.

Talk of a possible trade has also emerged with the Denver Broncos leading the pack. According to the NFL Network, it is a "real possibility."