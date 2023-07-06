Expand / Collapse search
Aaron Rodgers
Published

Packers’ Sean Clifford shares ‘housewarming gift’ from Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay selected Clifford in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Green Bay Packers rookie quarterback Sean Clifford received a signed jersey from the QB who called Lambeau Field home the past 18 seasons. 

Clifford, who has Aaron Rodgers’ former locker, posted a photo of the signed jersey from Rodgers while thanking the four-time MVP for the "housewarming gift." 

Sean Clifford poses for a photo as a Green Bay Packer

Sean Clifford of the Green Bay Packers poses for a portrait during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere May 20, 2023, in Los Angeles.  (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

In the frame are two pictures of Rodgers from his playing days in Green Bay.

"Sean – Welcome to GB! Enjoy that great city and my locker!" Rodgers wrote on the signed jersey. 

The jersey gift was part of the NFLPA’s Rookie Premiere event during which rookies were sent videos from NFL legends as they prepare for their first season. 

Clifford was selected by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft after five seasons at Penn State. 

Clifford left Happy Valley as the program's all-time leader in wins as a starting quarterback (32), passing yards (10,661) and passing touchdowns (86). 

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford celebrates a Rose Bowl win

Quarterback Sean Clifford of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates after defeating the Utah Utes 35-21 to win the 109th Rose Bowl in Pasadena Jan. 2, 2023.  (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

"I’m just happy for him. He’s kinda seen it all in his Penn State career," Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin said of Clifford after a Rose Bowl win over Utah, according to on3. 

"And at Penn State it’s important — not how we just do it on the football field — but in the classroom and in the community. And he’s done it with utmost class the entire time. That’s what college football is about, that’s what Penn State’s about."

Aaron Rodgers' press conference

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers attends an introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center April 26, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Clifford will be competing for the backup job behind Jordan Love, who takes over under center after Green Bay sent Rodgers to the New York Jets in April. 

Love spent his first three NFL seasons backing up Rodgers, appearing in 10 games. 

