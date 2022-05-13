Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Published

Packers schedule 2022: Aaron Rodgers' 3 intriguing opponents

The Packers have been close to getting to the Super Bowl the last three seasons

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have been on the brink of a Super Bowl appearance the last three seasons but can’t seem to break through.

Despite missing one game last season, Rodgers earned his second straight NFL MVP award and fourth overall. He threw for 37 touchdown passes and 4,115 yards with only four interceptions. He hasn’t thrown double-digit interceptions since 2010.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers warms up against the Baltimore Ravens at M and T Bank Stadium Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers warms up against the Baltimore Ravens at M and T Bank Stadium Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Packers are among the favorites to contend for a Super Bowl in 2022. But the team's construction is much different from last season.

Green Bay traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, Marquez Valdes-Scantling joined the Kansas City Chiefs and linebacker Za’Darius Smith joined the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers will have to work with new offensive weapons, including rookie wide receiver Christian Watson and veteran Sammy Watkins.

Read below for three intriguing matchups for Rodgers and the Pack.

Week 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL divisional round playoff Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL divisional round playoff Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Rodgers vs. Tom Brady. What could be better? Brady could have easily been the NFL MVP last season after having one of his best years in recent memory, but Rodgers snagged the award. It will be a rematch of the 2020 NFC Championship at Raymond James Stadium at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 25 and can be seen on FOX.

Week 8: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Almost as intriguing as Rodgers vs. Brady will be Green Bay heading to Buffalo to play Josh Allen and the high-powered Bills. Rodgers will have to deal with the top-ranked Bills defense from a season ago. Green Bay will have the challenge of defending Allen. This matchup is set for Sunday Oct. 30 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Week 15: Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp, second from right, celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a game against the New York Giants Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp, second from right, celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a game against the New York Giants Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Packers-Rams matchup late in the season could be an NFC Championship preview. Matthew Stafford and the loaded Rams will be looking to be the first team since the New England Patriots in 2004-05 to win back-to-back Super Bowls, and Green Bay will look to throw a wrench into those plans. Rodgers will face a tough LA defense. The game is set for Monday, Dec. 19, at 8:15 p.m. ET in Green Bay.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.