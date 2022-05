NFL schedule release: Each team's week-by-week opponents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL released each team's schedule for the 2022 season Thursday night.

Some matchups had already been announced prior to the full reveal, including the Green Bay Packers facing the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. That game was announced on "Fox & Friends" earlier this week.

A handful of international games and a Week 2 "Monday Night Football" doubleheader had also been announced.

Each team's full schedule is detailed blow.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

--

Arizona Cardinals

2021 record: 11-6

2021 finish: 2nd NFC West

Head coach: Kliff Kingsbury

Atlanta Falcons

2021 record: 7-10

2021 finish: 3rd NFC South

Head coach: Arthur Smith

Baltimore Ravens

2021 record: 8-9

2021 finish: 4th AFC North

Head coach: Jim Harbaugh

Buffalo Bills

2021 record: 11-6

2021 finish: 1st AFC East

Head coach: Sean McDermott

Carolina Panthers

2021 record: 5-12

2021 finish: 4th NFC South

Head coach: Matt Rhule

Chicago Bears

2021 record: 6-11

2021 finish: 3rd NFC North

Head coach: Matt Eberflus

Cincinnati Bengals

2021 record: 10-7

2021 finish: 1st AFC North

Head coach: Zac Taylor

Cleveland Browns

2021 record: 8-9

2021 finish: 3rd AFC North

Head coach: Kevin Stefanski

Dallas Cowboys

2021 record: 12-5

2021 finish: 1st NFC East

Head coach: Mike McCarthy

Denver Broncos

2021 record: 7-10

2021 finish: 4th AFC West

Head coach: Nathaniel Hackett

Detroit Lions

2021 record: 3-13-1

2021 finish: 4th NFC North

Head coach: Dan Campbell

Green Bay Packers

2021 record: 13-4

2021 finish: 1st NFC North

Head coach: Matt LaFleur

Houston Texans

2021 record: 3rd AFC South

2021 finish: 4-13

Head coach: Lovie Smith

Indianapolis Colts

2021 record: 9-8

2021 finish: 2nd AFC North

Head coach: Frank Reich

Jacksonville Jaguars

2021 record: 3-14

2021 finish: 4th AFC South

Head coach: Doug Pederson

Kansas City Chiefs

2021 record: 12-5

2021 finish: 1st AFC West

Head coach: Andy Reid

Las Vegas Raiders

2021 record: 10-7

2021 finish: 2nd AFC West

Head coach: Josh McDaniels

Los Angeles Chargers

2021 record: 9-8

2021 finish: 3rd AFC West

Head coach: Brandon Staley

Los Angeles Rams

2021 record: 12-5

2021 finish: Super Bowl champs, 1st NFC West

Head coach: Sean McVay

NFL SCHEDULE RELEASE: RAMS' FIRST OPPONENT ANNOUNCED AS THEY LOOK TO DEFEND SUPER BOWL

Miami Dolphins

2021 record: 9-8

2021 finish: 3rd AFC East

Head coach: Mike McDaniel

Minnesota Vikings

2021 record: 8-9

2021 finish: 2nd NFC North

Head coach: Kevin O’Connell

New England Patriots

2021 record: 10-7

2021 finish: 2nd AFC East

Head coach: Bill Belichick

New Orleans Saints

2021 record: 9-8

2021 finish: 2nd NFC South

Head coach: Dennis Allen

New York Giants

2021 record: 4-13

2021 finish: 4th NFC East

Head coach: Brian Daboll

New York Jets

2021 record: 4-13

2021 finish: 4th AFC East

Head coach: Robert Saleh

Philadelphia Eagles

2021 record: 2nd NFC East

2021 finish: 9-8

Head coach: Nick Sirianni

Pittsburgh Steelers

2021 record: 9-7-1

2021 finish: 2nd AFC North

Head coach: Mike Tomlin

San Francisco 49ers

2021 record: 10-7

2021 finish: 3rd NFC West

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan

Seattle Seahawks

2021 record: 7-10

2021 finish: 4th NFC West

Head coach: Pete Carroll

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 record: 13-4

2021 finish: 1st NFC South

Head coach: Todd Bowles

Tennessee Titans

2021 record: 12-5

2021 finish: 1st AFC South

Head coach: Mike Vrabel

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Washington Commanders

2021 record: 7-10

2021 finish: 3rd NFC East

Head coach: Ron Rivera