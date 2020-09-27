Packers hold off Saints to remain undefeated after 3 games

The Green Bay Packers held on against the New Orleans Saints and won on the road 37-30 on Sunday night.

It was Aaron Rodgers’ 1-yard touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan that capped off a seven-play, 64-yard drive to put the Packers up 10 points with 2 minutes to go that sunk the Saints.

SAINTS' ALVIN KAMARA SCAMPERS FOR 52-YARD TOUCHDOWN VS. PACKERS

Rodgers finished with 283 yards on 21-of-32 passing and three touchdowns. He had a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard and Mercedes Lewis as well as Tonyan. Lazard led all receivers with six catches for 146 yards. Lewis had one catch for 18 yards. Tonyan had five catches for 50 yards.

The Saints gambled toward the end of the game electing to kick a 34-yard field goal with 35 seconds left to go down one score and trying for the onside kick. New Orleans would fail at the onside recovery.

BROWNS HAVE WINNING RECORD FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2014 AFTER VICTORY VS. WASHINGTON

Drew Brees made a valiant effort to keep the Saints in the game. He had three touchdown passes and 288 passing yards, averaging 8 yards per completion.

Two of Brees’ touchdown passes went to running back Alvin Kamara. He scampered for a 52-yard touchdown at the end of the third quarter to tie the game. But the defense was called for multiple penalties on Rodgers’ last drive that negated some of the Saints’ hope.

Kamara finished with 13 catches for 139 yards. He also had 58 rushing yards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Green Bay moved to 3-0 on the season. New Orleans fell to 1-2.