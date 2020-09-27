Expand / Collapse search
Browns have winning record for first time since 2014 after victory vs. Washington

Behind two passing touchdowns from quarterback Baker Mayfield and two rushing scores from Nick Chubb, the Browns came away with a 34-20 victory over the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon

By Daniel Canova
Cleveland fans can exhale. For the first time since 2014, the Browns have a winning record.

Behind two passing touchdowns from quarterback Baker Mayfield and two rushing scores from Nick Chubb, the Browns came away with a 34-20 victory over the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon.

With a second-straight win under first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland is 2-1 for the first time since 2011, and it’s the first time the Browns have a winning record since Week 14 in 2014. Back then, the Browns were 7-6 under then-head coach Mike Pettine, but they lost three games in a row to finish the season with a 7-9 record.

The Browns didn’t have a winning record for 90 straight weeks, and from 2015-17, they won just four games.

“We're just trying to get to 1-0 every week,” Stefanski said after the game.

Led by Myles Garrett, the Browns' defense, which spent the week hearing about Chase Young and Washington's sack-hungry front, intercepted Dwayne Haskins three times and forced two fumbles.

Garrett's strip-sack and recovery midway through the fourth effectively sealed Cleveland's win. He had a similar play last week in a win over Cincinnati.

Mayfield's 3-yard TD pass to rookie tight end Harrison Bryant with 11:14 left helped the Browns shake off a horrid third quarter when Washington (1-2) scored two TDs to take the lead.

Chubb then scored on a 20-yard run with 8:40 left to make it 31-20, the TD coming after linebacker B.J. Goodson intercepted Haskins at the Washington 35.

Chubb finished with 108 yards on 19 carries and the Browns leaned on the third-year back to wear down Washington in the fourth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

