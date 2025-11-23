Packers players taunt Vikings following game-sealing interception

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Green Bay Packers’ defense overwhelmed the Minnesota Vikings throughout their 23-6 victory on Sunday afternoon and got the last word in during their rivalry matchup.

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy missed on a pass intended for Jalen Nailor and was intercepted by Packers safety Evan Williams with 3:43 to go in the game. Williams and the rest of his teammates celebrated the turnover by doing the Skol clap.

The action is usually used among Vikings fans at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to celebrate a positive. Instead, the Packers got the last laugh and were able to make quick work of their rivals.

McCarthy had two interceptions in the game – the second one was thrown to linebacker Isaiah McDuffie. The Packers sacked McCarthy five times and forced him to fumble once. Myles Price also fumbled in the game and the Packers recovered that one.

Green Bay held McCarthy to 87 passing yards. The Vikings had 93 rushing yards as a team.

McDuffie and Warren Brinson had a half-sack each. Micah Parsons and Devonte Wyatt had two sacks each.

On offense, the Packers got a huge game from Emmanuel Wilson who showcased his talents while star running back Josh Jacobs was out with an injury.

Wilson rushed for 107 yards on 28 carries and scored two touchdowns. Packers quarterback Jordan Love was 14-of-21 with 139 passing yards. Christian Watson led the team with five catches for 49 yards.

Green Bay improved to 6-3-1 on the year and Minnesota fell to 4-6.