©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers' TJ Watt becomes family sacks leader after huge play vs Bears

JJ Watt finished his career with 114.5 sacks

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt became his family’s new sack leader on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Caleb Williams and the Bears had the ball at their own 10-yard line in the second quarter. Williams dropped back and felt the Steelers’ pressure in the pocket as he failed to find anyone open. He tried to run to his right to avoid Watt, but fumbled the ball in the end zone.

TJ Watt celebrates the TD

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt celebrates after sacking Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, and forcing a fumble, which led to a touchdown, on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig dove onto the ball for the touchdown. Watt was credited with the sack and Pittsburgh took a 14-7 lead.

Watt’s sack was the 115th of his career. He surpassed his brother J.J.’s mark. J.J. Watt finished with 114.5 sacks as he played his career with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

T.J. Watt has been the cornerstone of the Steelers’ defense for years. The Steelers selected the former Wisconsin standout No. 30 overall in the 2017 draft. Since then, he’s earned four First-Team All-Pro selections and seven Pro Bowl nods. The only season he failed to be selected as a Pro Bowler was his rookie season.

Caleb Williams avoids the rush

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks to pass with pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Huh)

The Steelers star came into the game against the Bears with six sacks and 38 tackles in 10 games. He also added an interception to his stat line against the Minnesota Vikings back in September.

Both Pittsburgh and Chicago came into the game in need of a win to keep their stranglehold on their respective division leads.

The Steelers were also playing without Aaron Rodgers, who suffered a broken left wrist last week.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

