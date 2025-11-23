Steelers' TJ Watt becomes family sacks leader after huge play vs Bears

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt became his family’s new sack leader on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Caleb Williams and the Bears had the ball at their own 10-yard line in the second quarter. Williams dropped back and felt the Steelers’ pressure in the pocket as he failed to find anyone open. He tried to run to his right to avoid Watt, but fumbled the ball in the end zone.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig dove onto the ball for the touchdown. Watt was credited with the sack and Pittsburgh took a 14-7 lead.

Watt’s sack was the 115th of his career. He surpassed his brother J.J.’s mark. J.J. Watt finished with 114.5 sacks as he played his career with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

GIANTS USE TRICK PLAY TO SCORE EARLY TOUCHDOWN VS LIONS

T.J. Watt has been the cornerstone of the Steelers’ defense for years. The Steelers selected the former Wisconsin standout No. 30 overall in the 2017 draft. Since then, he’s earned four First-Team All-Pro selections and seven Pro Bowl nods. The only season he failed to be selected as a Pro Bowler was his rookie season.

The Steelers star came into the game against the Bears with six sacks and 38 tackles in 10 games. He also added an interception to his stat line against the Minnesota Vikings back in September.

Both Pittsburgh and Chicago came into the game in need of a win to keep their stranglehold on their respective division leads.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Steelers were also playing without Aaron Rodgers, who suffered a broken left wrist last week.