Micah Parsons' first Packers sack leaves ex-Cowboys teammate Trevon Diggs in disbelief: 'This can't be real'

Micah Parsons’ first sack as a member of the Green Bay Packers left his former Dallas Cowboys teammate Trevon Diggs in disbelief.

The Packers had a 27-13 statement win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon, and their defense, featuring Parsons for the first time, played a big part. In the fourth quarter, Parsons’ first tackle as a Packer was a sack on Lions quarterback Jared Goff, and Lambeau Field erupted as their new star edge rusher made his presence felt.

While Packers fans loved every second of the play, Diggs voiced his displeasure on social media.

"This can’t be real," he wrote above a video of the play. "Wake me up from the dream."

Diggs and Parsons were close friends on the Cowboys’ defense, and Diggs was among those who immediately reacted to the bombshell trade that sent the four-time Pro Bowler to Green Bay.

Diggs posted a broken-heart emoji when the news went public and called Parsons the "best in the world" as he congratulated him on signing a four-year, $188 million contract extension with the Packers.

While Parsons prepared for his Packers debut, Diggs played against the Philadelphia Eagles to kick off the NFL season Thursday. The Cowboys made it tough for their division rival, but the Eagles pulled out a 24-20 win.

Perhaps the loss, coupled with seeing Parsons thrive in Green Bay as the Packers get off to a hot start, is stinging the Cowboys’ top cornerback in Week 1.

The Packers’ defense sacked Goff four times in this NFC North battle as the Lions’ offense struggled to find consistency early in their campaign. Goff was still efficient, going 31 of 39 for 225 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the loss.

Meanwhile, Parsons’ new quarterback, Jordan Love, threw with confidence, going 16 of 22 for 188 yards with two touchdown passes to Jayden Reed and Tucker Kraft.

While Parsons notched his first sack of the year, fellow edge rusher Rashan Gary added 1.5 sacks and seven tackles in the victory.

Diggs and Parsons will meet again in Week 4 when the Cowboys face the Packers on "Sunday Night Football."

