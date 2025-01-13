Packers' Keisean Nixon disputes early fumble in wild-card round game, argues Eagles should have been penalized

Sunday's wild-card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers got off to a surprising start.

Referees ruled that Packers defensive back Keisean Nixon fumbled the opening kickoff. The Eagles recovered the ball and quickly took advantage of the short field. On Philadelphia's third offensive play of the game, quarterback Jalen Hurts threw an 11 yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson.

Philly never trailed in the playoff game and eventually punched their ticket to the divisional round after defeating Green Bay 22-10. After the game, Nixon argued that the game officials — not him — were the ones who dropped the metaphorical ball.

Nixon asserted that he was the one who recovered the fumble in the pile-up, and he was stripped of the pigskin after what should have been considered a dead ball. The two-time All-Pro also claimed the fumble should have been negated because Eagles players committed an illegal hit which ultimately created the fumble.

"I got the ball back for sure and then it should’ve been targeting, helmet to helmet," Nixon said. "I’ve never been hit that hard."

Replay videos appeared to show an initial recovery by Nixon as he was being contacted by players from the opposing team.

The league office could review the play in question and issue discipline — such as a fine — at a later date should it determine that an illegal hit occurred.

On Monday, Nixon also expressed his lack of interest in returning kicks going forward. The 27-year-old instead wants to focus on being a cornerback on a full-time basis.

"I want to be CB1," Nixon said as players emptied their lockers for the offseason. "CB1 is not doing kick returns. That's just what it is." Nixon posted career-highs in pass breakups and forced fumbles this season.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw three interceptions during Sunday's loss. Meanwhile, Hurts finished the game with two touchdown passes.

Philadelphia awaits the winner of Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams. The wild-card round matchup was relocated to Glendale, Arizona , due to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.