Eagles' AJ Brown reads book on sideline during team's playoff win

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown raised eyebrows on Sunday night during the team’s playoff win against the Green Bay Packers with what he was doing on the bench.

In the fourth quarter, Brown was on the bench sitting between his teammates when the FOX broadcast caught him pulling out a book to read.

"I haven’t seen too many people read books, but I have seen a quarterback eat a hot dog," Tom Brady remarked, in reference to former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez’s own viral moment during his playing days.

The broadcast then happened to catch the title of the book: "Inner Excellence: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible life." The book was written by Jim Murphy.

"Whether you’re an athlete or entrepreneur, single mother or father of five, you’ll find exercises, techniques and tools in this book that will improve every area of your life," the description of the book reads. "Your life will take on new meaning as you move beyond the pursuit of happiness to a life of purpose and fulfillment."

Brown said after the game he brings the book to the sidelines each week.

"It gives me a sense of peace," he said, via NFL Network. "That's a book I bring every single game. My teammates call it a recipe. … It's got a lot of points in there. A lot of mental game."

Golf great Stewart Cink and PGA Tour coach Matt Killen are both quoted in support of Murphy’s book, according to its Amazon page.

"My #1 tip for success: Read ‘Inner Excellence’ by Jim Murphy," Cink is quoted as saying.

"I read the first version of ‘Inner Excellence’ six times. I recommend all my clients read it," Killen is quoted as saying.

Philadelphia won the game, 22-10. Brown had one catch on three targets for 10 yards.