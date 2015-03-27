Packers down Ravens to boost playoff hopes

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (Reuters) - The Green Bay Packers beat the Baltimore Ravens 27-14 in a penalty-ridden, error-strewn contest to boost their playoff hopes on Monday.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns to fire the Packers to a fourth straight win and improve their record this season to 8-4.

Yellow flags flew all night at Lambeau Field with the teams combining for 310 penalty yards to tie the second highest total for an NFL game.

Rodgers said a players' meeting after a defeat to Tampa Bay on November 8 had sparked Green Bay's resurgence.

"Guys spoke up and you really saw the passion," he told reporters. "We talked about not wanting to miss out on a great opportunity -- we have a great group here and we're in a good spot and have good confidence about us."

The Ravens (6-6) were on the receiving end of five pass interference calls and managed just 185 total yards against the Packers' defense.

Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco threw a costly interception into the end zone as his team was trying to cut into a 24-14 deficit in the fourth quarter.

The second-year player added another interception on the next series for the Ravens, who finished with four turnovers and 135 yards worth of penalties.

Green Bay had 175 penalty yards but took a 17-0 halftime lead behind touchdown receptions from Donald Driver and Jermichael Finley, who was to add a second score in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens fought back with two unanswered touchdowns in the third, a 12-yard reception from Kelley Washington and a one-yard run by Willis McGahee.

With the score at 17-14, Rodgers responded with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Finley to put Baltimore on their heels.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy was not happy with his team's three turnovers but delighted with the performance of his quarterback.

"We had too many give-aways on offense, you can't turn over the football that many times," he said. "But I'm very pleased with Aaron's overall play. He's had an excellent year and really grown."

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)