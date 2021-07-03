Packers' Aaron Rodgers passes on NFL COVID opt-out option: report

Another important deadline has come and gone for the Green Bay Packers as Aaron Rodgers’s status on the team still remains a mystery.

The NFL’s deadline for players to opt-out of the season over COVID-19 concerns passed on Friday. Sources told Sports Illustrated that the reigning league MVP was not on that list.

A report from ProFootballTalk last week speculated that the opt-out clause could have been a clever loophole for Rodgers if he truly wanted out of Green Bay because it would allow him to miss at least one season without having to take a major hit financially.

According to the report, if Rodgers choose to opt-out, he wouldn’t have to forfeit his $11.5 million in signing bonus money and would still get his roster bonus. Since he hasn’t gone that route, the veteran signal-caller stands to miss out on $18.3 million and be subject to an estimated $2 million in fines if he continues to be a holdout.

The Packers stand to lose more than just their star quarterback if Rodgers’ mind can’t be changed.

Davante Adams , one of the best receivers in the league, is entering the final year of his contract and has said that while he wants to stay in Green Bay, what happens with Rodgers will factor into his decision.

