Packers' Aaron Jones pays homage to Marshawn Lynch on touchdown run

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Jones paid homage to former star running back Marshawn Lynch with his touchdown run against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Jones rushed for a 12-yard touchdown to put the Packers ahead, 14-7, in the second quarter, and as he jumped into the end zone, he held his groin. It’s a similar move Lynch would do at the height of his career when he was with the Seattle Seahawks.

Jones would wrap up the first half with 66 rushing yards.

Dallas would drive down the field after the running back’s touchdown and tie the game with a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to Dalton Schultz.

Green Bay entered the game 3-6 and could really use a spark from Jones.

The one-time Pro Bowler only had 25 rushing yards on nine carries in last week’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions but had 143 yards on the ground in a 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills before that.

On the ground this season, he’s run for 600 yards on 107 carries. His score against the Cowboys on Sunday was only his second rushing touchdown of the season.

Jones has been used as a security blanket for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the offense as well. He’s had 32 catches for 210 yards and three receiving touchdowns this season so far.