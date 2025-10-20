Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Indiana Pacers

Pacers rookie Kam Jones arrested after brief police chase in Indiana

Jones, a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, alleged he was late for Pacers practice

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
WNBA needs Caitlin Clark more than she needs the league, longtime sportscaster Dan Patrick says Video

WNBA needs Caitlin Clark more than she needs the league, longtime sportscaster Dan Patrick says

WNBA needs Caitlin Clark more than she needs the league, longtime sportscaster Dan Patrick says during an appearance on OutKick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Pacers rookie Kam Jones was arrested on Monday after a police chase in Indianapolis. 

Jones, who was selected by the San Antonio Spurs 38th overall before being traded to the Pacers, was booked for reckless driving and resisting law enforcement charges, according to Marion County arrest records. 

Jones was pulled over by police around 9:50 a.m. local time, and records show he was released at 3:22 p.m. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 23 at 9 a.m. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kam Jones twirls ball on finger

Kam Jones of the Indiana Pacers poses for photos during Media Day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sept. 29, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Jones, though, was reportedly not cooperating when an Indiana State Police officer tried to pull him over for allegedly erratic driving, per WTHR. Jones allegedly did not pull over, which led to a short chase. 

The young guard was reportedly going 90 mph on I-65, which has a speed limit of 55 mph. When Jones finally pulled over, he reportedly said to the officer that he didn’t know he was speeding, while also mentioning he was running late to Pacers practice. 

2025 NBA PRESEASON BUZZ: KEVIN DURANT, ROCKETS AGREE TO EXTENSION

"We are aware of the situation involving Kam Jones," the Pacers told WTHR in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering additional information and will not have any additional comment on the matter at this time."

Kam Jones poses for media day

Indiana Pacers guard Kam Jones poses for a photo during media day on Sept. 29, 2025. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

Jones has not yet played a game for the Pacers, and he isn’t expected to with the 2025-26 season opening up with an NBA Finals rematch against the Oklahoma City Thunder later this week. 

Jones, who starred at Marquette before being drafted, has been out with a back injury. When he returns to full health, he is expected to head to the team’s G-League affiliate, the Noblesville Boom. 

Kameron Jones next to his mugshot

Indiana Pacers rookie guard Kam Jones was arrested on Oct. 20 after a short police chase in Indianapolis.  (Getty Images/Marion County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones was known for his scoring ability while playing for Marquette, finishing second in the Big East this past season with 19.2 points per game as well as second in the conference with 5.9 assists dished out per game. He would be named a consensus second-team All-American and first-team All-Big East player before heading into the NBA Draft

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue