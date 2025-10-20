Pacers rookie Kam Jones arrested after brief police chase in Indiana

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Pacers rookie Kam Jones was arrested on Monday after a police chase in Indianapolis.

Jones, who was selected by the San Antonio Spurs 38th overall before being traded to the Pacers, was booked for reckless driving and resisting law enforcement charges, according to Marion County arrest records.

Jones was pulled over by police around 9:50 a.m. local time, and records show he was released at 3:22 p.m. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 23 at 9 a.m.

Jones, though, was reportedly not cooperating when an Indiana State Police officer tried to pull him over for allegedly erratic driving, per WTHR. Jones allegedly did not pull over, which led to a short chase.

The young guard was reportedly going 90 mph on I-65, which has a speed limit of 55 mph. When Jones finally pulled over, he reportedly said to the officer that he didn’t know he was speeding, while also mentioning he was running late to Pacers practice.

"We are aware of the situation involving Kam Jones," the Pacers told WTHR in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering additional information and will not have any additional comment on the matter at this time."

Jones has not yet played a game for the Pacers, and he isn’t expected to with the 2025-26 season opening up with an NBA Finals rematch against the Oklahoma City Thunder later this week.

Jones, who starred at Marquette before being drafted, has been out with a back injury. When he returns to full health, he is expected to head to the team’s G-League affiliate, the Noblesville Boom.

Jones was known for his scoring ability while playing for Marquette, finishing second in the Big East this past season with 19.2 points per game as well as second in the conference with 5.9 assists dished out per game. He would be named a consensus second-team All-American and first-team All-Big East player before heading into the NBA Draft.

