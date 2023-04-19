Pablo López, Twins agree to four-year contract extension: reports

The Minnesota Twins made a shrewd move in the offseason when they traded reigning American League batting champion Luis Arráez to the Miami Marlins for Pablo López.

Nearly a month into the 2023 regular season, the trade has appeared to work out for both teams. Luis Arráez is batting .458 with a 1.118 OPS and an OPS+ of 205 for the Marlins, while López has a 1.73 ERA and 33 strikeouts through four starts for the Twins this season.

Minnesota decided to reward López with a contract extension Monday, according to multiple reports. The two sides reportedly agreed to a four-year, $73.5 million contract.

The Twins have yet to announce the deal.

López is making $5.45 million this season in his second year of arbitration eligibility. The deal will give Minnesota an anchor in the pitching rotation as the team decides what to do with the rest of its starters who are in the final years of their contracts, including Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda and Tyler Mahle.

"He's young. He's in his prime. He's just getting better," Carlos Correa told MLB.com of López. "I think it was a great addition. The extra four years are going to be great. Now, it's time for us to keep going out there and keep playing good baseball, because obviously, the front office is putting all the effort in to put the right product out on the field."

Minnesota could be gearing up for the next wave of prospects to make their major league debuts. Four of their top pitching prospects are in the Top 15 of their organization, according to Fan Graphs. Simeon Woods Richardson, Coole Sands, Jordan Balazovic and Matt Canterino could be pitching soon.

As of Wednesday, the Twins are in first place in the American League Central with a 10-7 record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.