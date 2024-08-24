OutKick's Ricky Cobb laments the state of American politics, free speech, and the celebrity of politicians

The Democratic National Convention came to an end on Thursday night when Kamala Harris gave the closing speech of the week. Several controversies shrouded this year’s event, including ongoing pro-palestinian protests in Chicago near the United Center where it was held, widespread concerns among economists about Harris’ policy agenda, and ongoing questions about the internal forces behind Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the presidential race.

Still, Harris accepted the party’s nomination after near-unanimous support from her party’s key figures and the attending delegates. The anointing of Harris and the mainstream narratives around this election prompted Ricky Cobb, the host of OutKick's "The Ricky Cobb Show," to share his concerns over the state of American politics and what that means for free speech in this country.

"I wish for the days when issues mattered more in politics, because the world that we live in now, its personality over all else," Cobb said.

"I voted for Hillary and Biden. I did. I’m looking at 2024 however, and I don’t like the way free speech is going in this country, I really do not. I want to have the ability to say what I think whether you agree with me or not."

Cobb pointed to several narratives from both parties, but ultimately raised concern over the growing celebrity of politicians – those who support Harris will be loyal to her campaign regardless. He argued that the same is true of Republicans and former President Donald Trump.

"I’m a dad, I’ve got five daughters. I’ve got rent to pay, I’ve got bills, I’ve got a life to live. I have the same concerns that every tax-paying American has, and so my interest in this election is the same as anybody else. I’m not here to carry water for the Republicans, Democrats, or anybody else. I’m here to speak the truth as I see it, and I wish for the days when issues mattered more in politics, because the world that we live in now, it’s personality above all else. You're seeing people fan out."

Cobb went on to voice his concern over the "Beatlemania" of politicians in this country.

"This is 2024, don’t fan out over a politician. This is my advice to you: Don’t fan out over a politician. Fan out over a musician if you must, fan out over an athlete if you must – I mean really just don’t fan out completely over anybody once you become an adult… These are politicians, they’re people. They get up and put their pants on one leg at a time and they are not always smarter than you, I’m sad to say. They really aren’t, they don’t always have your best interests at heart, even the ones that you think that you like. So we have got to get away in this country, in my humble opinion, we have to be getting away from looking at politicians as rockstars and understanding what they really are. They are ordinary f---ing people, they may not think they are, the media may not portray them like they are, but they are ordinary f---ing people, they started out in life just like you and me."

Cobb encouraged his viewers to focus on policy, and not buy into the "product."

"The question you should ask yourself – Republican, Democrat, Independent, whatever you are – is the same question that I’m going to be reflecting on myself over the next 10 weeks. Who policy wise, if you can cut through the layers and layers and layers of bulls---, who policy wise is going to most benefit you and your family and American society."

