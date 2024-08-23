CBS host Gayle King corrected on air after floating Travis Kelce DNC appearance despite Chiefs preseason game

The names of several A-listers were mentioned as possible surprise guests on the final night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), including celebrities like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, but one NFL star linked to Swift was also floated as a potential attendee.

The only problem? He was on the sidelines somewhere else.

CBS host Gayle King said Thursday that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had "reached out" to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign with interest in attending day four of the convention.

However, the Chiefs were slated to play in their final preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium with an 8:20 p.m. kickoff time.

"The Taylor Swift rumor is interesting to me because I was told a couple of days ago that Travis Kelce also had reached out to the Harris campaign when it was first announced and said that he wanted to be here on the night that she was speaking. We’ll see if that is true."

However, King was quickly reminded by her co-hosts of Kelce’s scheduling conflict.

Both Norah O'Donnell and Nancy Cordes chimed in about Thursday night’s game against the Bears, but King was unrelenting.

"I know he has a game, but that doesn’t mean he’s playing."

King did, however, admit that the rumor could be "part of the ‘keep hope alive’ plan."

While Kelce did not appear at the United Center in Chicago on Thursday night, he also did not play in the final preseason game. Additionally, while the NFL schedule may have thrown a wrench in Kelce’s reported intentions to appear, the DNC also threw a wrench into Chiefs fans’ TV viewing plans.

The Kansas City Star reported Thursday that the broadcast in the area was set to air on KMCI instead of the usual KSHB. However, the DNC would be airing on TV instead of football. The NFL Network was also airing the game, but due to blackout restrictions, fans in Kansas City would not be able to stream the game there.