OSU basketball player Tyrek Coger dies after team workout

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma State says junior college transfer Tyrek Coger has died after collapsing following a basketball team workout.

The school said Thursday that the 21-year-old forward was pronounced dead at Stillwater Medical Center. Oklahoma State plans to release more details Friday about the death. The Stillwater NewsPress reports (http://bit.ly/29R36QY ) that emergency crews responded to a heat exhaustion call at Boone Pickens Stadium on Thursday.

Coger, from Raleigh, North Carolina, played last season for Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, North Carolina. The 6-foot-8 player had initially signed with Ole Miss last fall but opted for Oklahoma State after the Southeastern Conference ruled he was ineligible because of rules on junior college transfers.

Cowboys coach Brad Underwood says Coger's death is ''like losing a member of the family.''