O's open ALDS against Tigers at Camden Yards

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Baltimore Orioles' quest toward their first World Series appearance in 31 years starts on Thursday when they open up the American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers at Camden Yards.

Baltimore is back in the postseason for the second time in three years thanks to its first American League East crown since 1997 after going 96-66. The win total was the most for an O's team since they accumulated 98 in the year of their last division title.

The O's had to overcome a pair of serious injuries along the way, as catcher Matt Wieters was lost for the season in June with an elbow injury, while promising third baseman Manny Machado was again done in by a serious leg injury that required surgery in August.

Then as if that wasn't enough last year's home run champion Chris Davis was suspended for the use of amphetamines in September. His suspension will keep him out of this series and he likely won't be available to the O's unless they reach the World Series.

Still it didn't slow the Orioles down from an offensive standpoint, as they hit a league high 211 dingers, with Nelson Cruz leading the way with an MLB- best 40.

Chris Tillman will make his first postseason start for the Orioles in Game One. Tillman was as good as any pitcher down the stretch, going 6-1 in the second half with a 2.33 ERA in 14 starts. Overall he was 13-6 with a 3.34 ERA.

Baltimore was 11-3 in his 14 starts after the break and also went 20 starts of having allowed three runs or less.

"You know what? I think the only difference is the stakes are higher," Tillman said of his preparation. "I take every game the same way. They're all important. There is not one that's less important than the other. As a player, I think between the lines, that's where we're comfortable.

"So once the game starts and the bell rings, that's where we're comfortable as a team and as a unit. Might have extra feelings before the game, be nervous, but if you're not nervous, you need to find another job, really."

Tillman is also a perfect 3-0 in six starts versus the Tigers with a 3.58 ERA.

Detroit, meanwhile, needed all 162 games before it finally clinched its fourth straight AL Central title with a win on the final day of the season. The four straight playoff appearances are tied for the longest active streak of postseason appearances in the major leagues.

While as good of a story it would have been had the postseason-starved Kansas City Royals overtaken Detroit, it would have been a disaster for a Tigers team that was an overwhelming favorite at the start of the year and one that went all-in at the non-waiver trade deadline with the acquisition of left-hander David Price from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Regardless, Detroit is trying to get back to the World Series for the second time in three years, as it chases its first title since 1984.

Getting the call for the Tigers on Thursday will be reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who finished the year tied for the AL lead with 18 wins, while recording a 3.15 ERA and setting career highs in innings (220 1/3) and strikeouts (252).

"I remember him saying at Spring Training ... to expect him to have a season this year like he did last year just wasn't going to happen," manager Brad Ausmus said. "Well, he came pretty darn close."

Scherzer was at his best in September, going 3-0 with a 2.48 ERA as the Tigers won all five of his starts, including two important victories over the Royals. "He is a four-pitch pitcher," Ausmus said. "He's a No. 1-type pitcher. We certainly feel comfortable sending him to the mound."

Scherzer has pitched to a 4.95 ERA in three starts at Camden Yards, but is 3-1 lifetime against the O's with a 3.92 ERA in six starts.

These two teams have never met one another in the postseason, but the Tigers were 5-1 against the O's in the regular season.