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North Carolina Tar Heels

Painter sues Bill Belichick over injuries allegedly suffered while working at his home

Forty Five Fair Street LLC, managed by Belichick, is the defendant in the suit seeking nearly $300K in damages

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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North Carolina Tar Heels football coach Bill Belichick was sued on Thursday over an alleged incident that occurred at his Massachusetts home in June 2024.

Painter Andrew Jackson sued Forty Five Fair Street LLC, a company managed by Belichick, in Nantucket Superior Court. Jackson said in his lawsuit that "construction practices created an unsafe work area for workers at the premises" and, because of that, he suffered injuries after a fall.

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Head coach Bill Belichick looking on during football game at JMA Wireless Dome

Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks on during the first quarter against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome on Oct. 31, 2025 in Syracuse, New York. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

"As a direct and proximate result of the fall, plaintiff sustained serious bodily injuries including a severe right ankle injury, together with pain, disability, medical expenses, lost wages, and other consequential damages," the lawsuit stated.

The filing added that Jackson received workers’ compensation benefits after the fall but "retains his rights to pursue this third-party negligence action against non-employer responsible parties."

The lawsuit said that Belichick’s company should have made sure the construction site was in a safe-working condition.

North Carolina football head coach Bill Belichick and General Manager Michael Lombardi looking on from the sideline at Kenan Memorial Stadium

North Carolina football head coach Bill Belichick and General Manager Michael Lombardi in action, looks on from the sideline vs TCU at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Sept. 1, 2025. (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

BILL BELICHICK DOWNPLAYS HALL OF FAME CONTROVERSY, SAYS FOCUS REMAINS ON NORTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL

"Defendant breached its duties by, among other things: a. causing, permitting, or allowing unsafe conditions to exist at the premises; b. failing to maintain the work area in a reasonably safe condition; c. failing to inspect the premises adequately; d. failing to remedy hazardous conditions it knew or should have known about; e. failing to warn Plaintiff of dangerous conditions; and f. otherwise acting negligently in the ownership, operation, management, supervision, maintenance, and control of the premises."

Jackson is seeking nearly $300,000, according to the Nantucket Current, which first reported the lawsuit.

Fox News Digital reached out to Belichick’s representatives for comment.

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick standing with the team at Kenan Stadium

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. (Bob Donnan/Imagn Images)

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Belichick bought the Nantucket property for $4.8 million in 2024, according to Boston.com.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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