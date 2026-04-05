NHL fan goes into labor during Oilers game against Golden Knights, broadcaster says

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An NHL fan at Rogers Place to watch the Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday gave birth in the arena during the game, according to a broadcaster.

Oilers play-by-play man Jack Michaels made the revelation as Sportsnet came back on air for the start of the third period.

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"Breaking news, we have word that someone has gone into labor here tonight," Michaels said. "There’s a baby being born on the seventh floor at Rogers Place as we speak. So, someone is going to have a great story to tell. It would be nice to have them join us on ‘After Hours’ to describe what’s happened but that could be asking a bit much."

There was no more information given about the baby, including the child’s name. Perhaps, Edmond or Edmund could be a fitting name if the child is a boy.

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Meanwhile, the Oilers fell to the Golden Knights, 5-1. Brett Howden and Jeremy Lauzon each had a goal and an assist. Colton Sissons, Mark Stone and Rasmus Andersson had a goal each as well.

Vegas goaltender Carter Hart made 31 saves in the victory as the team remained perfect since John Tortorella was named head coach.

Both teams are in the midst of a division title race. Edmonton maintained a slim lead over the Anaheim Ducks with five games left in the season. Each team has 87 points on the year.

With the win, Vegas moved a point back behind both teams.

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.