The Chainsmokers' Final Four concert draws backlash from fans: 'Who asked for this?'

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The Chainsmokers, the electronic music duo, performed in between Final Four games on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, marking the first-ever Final Four concert for the NCAA Tournament.

However, some fans, including prominent figures in sports, were not happy with the NCAA’s decision to have the performance happen in the first place.

Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy, ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt and others took their frustrations to social media, as they saw The Chainsmokers take the stage following UConn’s victory over Illinois in the first Final Four matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

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"This Chainsmokers concert in between games is playing off like somebody lost a bet," Portnoy tweeted on Saturday night. "I like the Chainsmokers but nothing has ever made less sense than this."

One of the main reasons fans had an issue with the concert was the starting time for Michigan-Arizona, which was written as 8:49 p.m. ET. However, tipoff didn’t come until around 9:20 p.m., which was an hour after UConn-Illinois finished.

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Portnoy is a well-known Michigan fan, so he was very glad to see the delay didn’t hurt his Wolverines in the end. But Van Pelt was also shocked to see the performance take place.

"Who asked for this?" he wrote on social media. A fan followed up in the comments, asking what he had against the Chainsmokers.

"Not one thing. Just an odd spot," Van Pelt replied.

Michigan handled Arizona easily in its 91-73 win, leading by 30 points at one moment in the contest. They will take on UConn in the national championship game on Monday night at Lucas Oil.

Wolverines senior star Yaxel Lendeborg was injured in the victory, though he’s battling through a sprained MCL and an ankle injury. He was asked if there was any chance he would miss the national title game, to which he replied, "Absolutely not," per Yahoo Sports.

Lendeborg played only 14 minutes, scoring 11 points with three rebounds and one assist.

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It was Aday Mara leading the charge for the Wolverines on the offensive end, as he drilled 11 of his 16 shots for 26 points with nine rebounds and three assists. Trey McKenney also added 16 points off the bench for Dusty May’s squad, including four made three-pointers.

Michigan makes a return to the national championship game for the first time since 2018, which they lost to Villanova, 79-62.