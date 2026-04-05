Lola Vice ascends to top of WWE NXT women's division, picking up women's title at Stand & Deliver

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The top three women in WWE NXT vying for the women’s championship led off Stand & Deliver on Saturday in St. Louis, Missouri.

Jacy Jayne hoped to defend the NXT women’s title against Kendal Grey and Lola Vice.

In the end, it was Vice who was holding the NXT Women’s Championship.

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The match was fast paced and featured hard-hitting action as all competitors tried to make quick work of each other.

Grey and Vice quickly picked up where they left off on Tuesday night. The two grappled for control and tried to get quick pins on each other after throwing Jayne out of the ring. No woman had the upper hand in the very beginning, but the match quickly moved outside of the ring. Jayne threw Grey into the stairs while Vice hit a Meteora on the champ to take advantage.

Jayne came in with some momentum. She already defeated Grey and Vice in the past. She had her Toxic Influence stablemates, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, on the outside of the ring and in her corner. Grey also had the backing of Wren Sinclar, while Vice only had herself.

Jayne tried her darndest to keep it a one-on-one match, tossing either Grey or Vice out of the ring to keep the numbers even inside of it. She showed her veteran abilities often throughout the match.

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But Grey, who won the Iron Survivor Challenge when she was still the Evolve women’s champion, would not be beaten down – neither would Vice. The Cuban-American pro wrestler used her own mixed martial arts background to keep her opponents at bay.

Just as Jayne thought she was going to get a pin on Grey, Vice – who was on the outside of the ring – put Grey’s foot on the rope to break the count. Toxic Influence got into the mix, but Sinclar hit a crossbody on the outside and sent Jayne’s partners running.

Vice tried to put Grey into a sleeper. Jayne forced Grey out of the ring. Vice hit Jayne with a spinning backfist and pinned Jayne for the win.

It is Vice’s first title reign and she becomes a double champion with the victory as she also holds the AAA world mixed tag team championship with Mr. Iguana. She’s the first Cuban-American female to hold the women’s championship in NXT.

Vice made her NXT debut in 2023 and earned her first title shot after winning the NXT Breakout Tournament.

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Jayne’s reign ends at 137 days. She only one of a handful of multi-time women’s champions in NXT.