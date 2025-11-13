Organized crime member, relatives face racketeering charges in massive sports gambling scheme

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New Jersey State Police, the Division of Criminal Justice and Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced charges against 14 people for their roles in an alleged multimillion-dollar sports betting ring involving members of organized crime.

Joseph M. "Little Joe" Perna, 55, of Fairfield, N.J., is the alleged head of the illegal operation and has been identified as a member of the Lucchese crime family, according to a news release from the Office of the Attorney General.

Perna is being charged along with his sons, stepson, nephews and others with racketeering, conspiracy, money laundering and gambling offenses. Perna’s wife and ex-wife are also being charged independently of the scheme.

"We may all think that the portrayal of organized crime we remember from movies and television shows and books no longer exists, but we are announcing charges today that allege it still does," Platkin said in a statement.

"Despite the proliferation of legal betting of all kinds, gambling remains a mainstay of members and associates of organized crime. The locations and methods may have evolved, but illegal gambling — in this case, sports betting — remains a problem, and we will charge those who seek to profit from it."

Division of Criminal Justice Director Theresa L. Hilton added, "Today we are alleging that a member and associates of the Lucchese crime family were running a sophisticated sports betting operation. … We are committed to rooting out these illegal operations and protecting the public from becoming their victims."

Documents filed in the case allege that, in January 2024, members of the Port Investigations Unit of the State Police Port Security Section began investigating an illegal sports betting ring operating out of Essex and Bergen counties.

GUARDIANS' EMMANUEL CLASE ARRESTED BY FBI AT JFK AIRPORT FOR ALLEGED ROLE IN GAMBLING SCHEME

The scheme allegedly enticed individuals to place bets, and proceeds were used to operate the enterprise and enrich its members. Some participants were allegedly student-athletes who operated sportsbooks.

Between 2022 and 2024, the gambling ring reportedly transferred an estimated $2 million in suspected gambling transactions.

The enterprise had "a nationwide web of bookmakers" who worked under Perna, a soldier in the Lucchese crime family.

"Perna acted as the ‘financier,’ who supported the operation," the Office of the Attorney General said. "Perna’s son, Joseph R. Perna, 25, of Oakland, N.J., conducted the daily operations of the sportsbook, facilitating dozens of subordinate agents, including his brother, Anthony Perna, 23, of Oakland; his stepbrother, Frank Zito, 23, of Fairfield; and his cousins, Dominic Perna, 23, of Newark, N.J.; and Michael Cetta, 23, of North Haledon, N.J."

There were additional co-defendants in the case, including one from North Kingstown, Rhode Island, and another from Gainesville, Florida. Others were from several northern New Jersey towns.

As for the women involved with "Little Joe" Perna, his current wife, Kim Zito, allegedly received several payments in November and December 2023 from known Frank Zito conspirators linked to illegal gambling.

Then, in April 2025, Perna’s ex-wife, Rosanna Magno, allegedly attempted to conceal gambling ledgers from police during an investigative stop.

First-degree crimes in the case carry a prison sentence of 10 to 20 years and a fine of up to $200,000. First-degree money laundering carries a $500,000 fine. Second- to fourth-degree charges also carry prison time.

"The takedown of this organized illegal sports gambling ring underscores our unwavering commitment to dismantling criminal networks that profit from corruption and greed," said Col. Patrick J. Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police.

"These racketeering operations exploit vulnerable individuals and communities, and today’s charges send a clear message: We will continue to protect victims and pursue justice wherever organized crime takes root."