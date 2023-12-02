Oregon’s Bo Nix has a ‘lot of emotions’ after Pac-12 title game loss: ‘I’m going to miss college football’

The college career of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix has been one that will go down in the history books, with Nix setting the NCAA record for most career starts this season.

The fifth-year senior was denied a spot in the College Football Playoff on Friday, losing a close game to the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Championship Game .

Following the loss, Nix reflected on his college career, which spanned five seasons and two schools.

"I’m going to miss college football ," Nix said when asked how he felt after the loss. "I know it was my goal my whole entire life to be a college quarterback and to play and to win a national championship. And even though that may be off the table, and it’s not necessarily something that can be obtained anymore, it was still a goal, and I still worked for it every day. It’s disappointing to lose in a game like this. Obviously, for many reasons, but I just think going into the game, you don’t prepare for losing because that would be a loser's mentality.

"So, when it does happen, it just kind of puts you in shock and you just kind of have to think about it. And kind of battle your feelings. Battle those negative thoughts. This is a time to where again, you get knocked back down, and things didn’t go the way you wanted them to. But that is life. And I know that tomorrow the sun will come up, and the Lord will still be sitting on the throne. There’s way more to life than football and college football."

Nix said he would enjoy the remaining moments he has with his teammates, including the plane ride back to Eugene.

"A lot of emotions," Nix continued. "A lot going on that man, you wish you could change. You wish you could go back and do so many different things. But they’re over there on the same side, ya know? They wanted to win, too.

"And that’s what is the good and bad thing about any kind of competition, any kind of sport, is there has to be a loser. And as bad as it feels, that’s why you play the game. That’s why you go out there and put it all out there and not be ashamed to do it."

The next step for Nix will be his decision to play in Oregon’s bowl game or begin preparing for the NFL Draft

"Can’t we just enjoy the moment right now and enjoy our season?" Nix said when asked whether he’ll play in Oregon’s bowl game. "That’s not today, that decision. I have no idea. I’m looking forward to whatever bowl game that is chosen for us. I’m just trying to get over that loss. So, I’m not really thinking about anything after today."

Oregon’s loss Friday was their second of the season, both to Washington.