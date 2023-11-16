Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders

OnlyFans model Danii Banks says she was thrown out of Raiders-Jets game after flashing breasts

The Raiders won the game 16-12

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
OnlyFans model Danii Banks received more than just a penalty flag on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium as the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the New York Jets, 16-12.

Banks posted a video on her Instagram showing herself flashing her breasts inside the stadium. She was wearing a top that had the word "Raiders" emblazoned across her chest.

Danii Banks in 2022

Danii Banks attends X3 Expo Day1 held at Hollywood Palladium on Jan. 7, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

She told TMZ Sports on Tuesday that security and police officers swooped in and threw her out of the stadium. She said they must have seen her in the moment because the video did not get posted until she was already out of the stadium.

"Oops," she captioned the clip.

Banks’ clip was posted to her more than 8 million followers on Instagram.

The stunt appeared to have violated Allegiant Stadium’s code of conduct.

Danii Banks in 2021

Danii Banks at the BREAKING HITS Halloween Industry Hitfluencer Mixer sponsored by StarCoin held at Wisdome LA on Oct. 27, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

"All guests in attendance are required to wear clothing (i.e., shirt, pants, and shoes for safety). Nudity, partial nudity, body paint and pasties are prohibited," the rules state. 

"Any action deemed to be indecent exposure and/or clothing that is deemed offensive, obscene, or displays offensive text and/or images is prohibited. Allegiant Stadium management reserves the right to deny entry or eject guests based on these requirements."

Raiders celebrate

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett, #0, linebackers Malik Reed, #52, Robert Spillane, #41, and Luke Masterson, #59, and cornerback Tyler Hall, #37 of the Las Vegas Raiders, celebrate Spillane's fourth-quarter interception against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Raiders held on for the win over the Jets. Las Vegas linebacker Robert Spillane intercepted Zach Wilson to seal the victory.

