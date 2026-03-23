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Olympics

Olympic legend Katie Ledecky shares what she's learned about America

Ledecky is one of the greatest American Olympic athletes of all time

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Katie Ledecky has proven to be an American powerhouse in the pool all by herself.

She’s the most decorated female Olympian in history with 14 total medals, including nine gold. She also has a record 18 individual gold medals at the World Aquatics Championships. It’s safe to say that she knows a thing or two about representing Team USA on the world stage.

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Katie Ledecky holds the American flag

Team USA Katie Ledecky in action poses with the American flag and Gold Medal after winning the Women's 1500m Freestyle Final  at Paris La Defense Arena. Paris, France, on July 31, 2024. (Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

The 29-year-old Stanford grad was asked in an interview with "60 Minutes" what she learned about the U.S. while representing her country.

"What I’ve learned over time as a member of Team USA is that we are a nation of strivers that embraces competition of all sorts," Ledecky said. "We are a very prideful nation in how we compete. Where that striving and competitive spirit, when harnessed correctly, brings out the best in us and shows us the best of the human spirit.

"I’ve learned that sports tests our determination, our resilience and our discipline. Sports teach us every day that anything is possible. That when we try and give our best effort, that we can overcome obstacles."

Katie Ledecky takes in a basketball game

USA swimmer Katie Ledecky sits court side before the game between the United States and Nigeria in the women’s basketball quarterfinals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena on Aug. 7, 2024. (Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports)

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Ledecky recalled going from town to town for swim meets in different local communities when she was growing up.

"And what I’ve seen in so many different communities is that sport in America is at its best is when its joy and fun, and yes, its challenges, bring us together," she added.

She will be pushing to solidify herself as a member of Team USA once again for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Katie Ledecky on the podium after a 2025 meet

Katie Ledecky smiles after winning the women's 800 meter freestyle at the Toyota National Championships swimming meet at Indiana University Natatorium on June 2, 2025. (Robert Goddin/Imagn Images)

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Ledecky won gold medals in the 800-meter free and 1,500-meter free at the Paris Games in 2024. She also won a silver in the 4x200-meter free and a bronze in the 400-meter free.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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