Olympic legend Katie Ledecky shares what she's learned about America

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Katie Ledecky has proven to be an American powerhouse in the pool all by herself.

She’s the most decorated female Olympian in history with 14 total medals, including nine gold. She also has a record 18 individual gold medals at the World Aquatics Championships. It’s safe to say that she knows a thing or two about representing Team USA on the world stage.

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The 29-year-old Stanford grad was asked in an interview with "60 Minutes" what she learned about the U.S. while representing her country.

"What I’ve learned over time as a member of Team USA is that we are a nation of strivers that embraces competition of all sorts," Ledecky said. "We are a very prideful nation in how we compete. Where that striving and competitive spirit, when harnessed correctly, brings out the best in us and shows us the best of the human spirit.

"I’ve learned that sports tests our determination, our resilience and our discipline. Sports teach us every day that anything is possible. That when we try and give our best effort, that we can overcome obstacles."

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Ledecky recalled going from town to town for swim meets in different local communities when she was growing up.

"And what I’ve seen in so many different communities is that sport in America is at its best is when its joy and fun, and yes, its challenges, bring us together," she added.

She will be pushing to solidify herself as a member of Team USA once again for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

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Ledecky won gold medals in the 800-meter free and 1,500-meter free at the Paris Games in 2024. She also won a silver in the 4x200-meter free and a bronze in the 400-meter free.