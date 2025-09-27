Olympic hopeful gymnast dies following tragic training accident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A rising gymnast who hoped to represent his homeland in the Olympics died Thursday after suffering a severe injury during a training accident in Russia.

The Indonesian Gymnastics Federation confirmed the death of Naufal Takdir Al Bari, 19, which occurred following a 12-day stay in intensive care.

"The Indonesian Gymnastics Federation is in mourning, male athlete Naufal Takdir Al Bari has passed away," the organization wrote on Instagram. "The 19-year-old gymnast breathed his last after undergoing intensive care for 12 days at GA Zakharyin Hospital."

Al Bari reportedly sustained a serious neck injury after he fell into a foam pit while training on the high bar, according to the Russian Gymnastics Federation’s social media post.

Al Bari was eyeing qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

However, leading up to the Summer Games, Al Bari had his sights set on this year’s Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Indonesia. The championships are scheduled to begin in October.

In a statement, Indonesian Gymnastics chairperson Ita Yuliati described Al Bari as "a talented young athlete, and a good figure."

"Indonesian Gymnastics has lost the nation's best," the statement continued, adding: "This is a deep blow and sorrow for us. May the family be given strength."

An investigation into Al Bari’s death concluded he was ill-prepared for the training session.

"We conducted the necessary investigation, and all the circumstances surrounding the injury have been established. Unfortunately, the athlete was not prepared to perform such a complex element," Vice President of the Russian Gymnastics Federation, Vasily Titov, said in a Telegram post, translated from Russian.

It remains unclear which specific stunt Al Bari performed leading up to the tragic event.

The Indonesian Gymnastics Federation did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

