Olympic gold medal-winning volleyball star collapses during interview

A two-time Olympic gold medal-winning Brazilian volleyball player was fortunate to escape injury when she suddenly fainted and collapsed on-air during the middle of a live interview.

Jacqueline Carvalho, 35, was talking to a SportTV reporter during a match when she suddenly passed out.

The recently-retired volleyball player was transported to the hospital, Brazilian newspaper Globo reported. Her husband, Murilo Endres, was reportedly playing in the match she fainted at. She and Endres wed in 2009.

Carvalho posted a “TBT [Throwback Thursday]” photo of herself on her Instagram page, thanking her fans for their support and assured them she is better. In an Instagram video, she said.

Carvalho won her gold medals during the London 2012 games and the Beijing games in 2008. Carvalho helped lead her team to victory against Team USA in the London Olympics.