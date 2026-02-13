Expand / Collapse search
©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Olympic curling match descends into chaos after cheating allegations prompt profane insult

No results were changed

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Tempers flared at an Olympic curling match between Canada and Sweden Friday with a profane insult being hurled after allegations of cheating were made. 

Canada beat Sweden 8-6, and Canadian third Marc Kennedy and Sweden’s Oskar Eriksson got into it after Eriksson accused Kennedy of an illegal procedure called double-touching stones after releasing them at the hog line.

Kennedy shouted, "I haven’t done it once. You can f--- off," at Eriksson.

Canada's Ben Hebert, Canada's Brad Jacobs

Canada's Ben Hebert, Brad Jacobs and Brett Gallant compete in the men's curling round-robin against Sweden during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d’Ampezzo Feb. 13, 2026.  (Tiziana Fabi/AFP)

Eriksson replied, "I’ll show you a video after the game. I’ll show you a video where it’s two meters over the hog line."

Both sides appealed to the officials, but no results were changed.

Swedish team leader Fredrik Lindberg said in a statement, "At this point, the Swedish Olympic Committee will not seek an investigation regarding the events during Friday’s game," according to The National Review. 

Sweden's Rasmus Wranaa

Sweden's Rasmus Wranaa, left, reacts next to Canada's Ben Hebert during the men's curling round-robin during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d’Ampezzo Feb. 13, 2026.  (Tiziana Fabi/AFP)

Kennedy responded to the allegations after the match.

"I have a ton of respect for Oskar Eriksson," he said. "He’s one of the best players to ever play. I just told him … I would never accuse you of cheating. I’ve been on tour for 25 years. He pulled a hog line official on us to make sure we weren’t double-touching. The hog line official was there for six ends, never said a thing and he’s still talking about it in the ninth end.

General view of Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium on Feb. 4, 2026, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

"I don’t like being accused of cheating, so I told him what I thought of it."

According to World Curling policy, a moving stone cannot be touched beyond the hog line, but it is not a violation if a thrower double-touches the rock before the line.

