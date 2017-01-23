Olivia Munn writes letter to Packers fans after loss to the Falcons

The Green Bay Packers went on one of the most unbelievable runs in NFL history to reach the NFC Championship game despite starting the season 4-6, but Aaron Rodgers' couldn't conjure enough magic to stop the Atlanta Falcons' explosive offense from running away with the game Sunday to clinch a spot in the Super Bowl.

Following the game, Rodgers' longtime girlfriend Olivia Munn posted a note to Packers fans on her Instagram account, perhaps taking a slight shot at fans who gave up on the team earlier in the season.

"So proud of this team. They faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far.

THANK YOU to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only *positive* energy. It helped them get this far."