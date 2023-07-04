Expand / Collapse search
LSU Tigers
Published

Olivia Dunne shares 'true tragedy' with her millions of TikTok followers

Dunne recently revealed the most she was paid for a single sponsored post

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Olivia Dunne can post almost anything to her TikTok account, and it is guaranteed to receive at least 1 million views within 24 hours, which is among the reasons why she has one of the highest NIL valuations among collegiate athletes.

On Sunday, Dunne posted about what she called a "true tragedy." Instead of a video, the LSU gymnast posted a slideshow of her reactions to some pretty serious situations.

Olivia Dunne at the SEC Championships

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne shown during the SEC Gymnastics Championship at Gas South Arena. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

She seemed to show a relaxed face in situations after she was "getting cheated on" or "getting dumped over text," but missing out on Chick-fil-A breakfast appeared to be an entirely different scenario.

Dunne showed a photo of herself in tears with mascara streaming down her face. The screencap read, "Me after getting to Chick-fil-A breakfast at 10:31. Chick-fil-A serves breakfast at their restaurants from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Olivia Dunne at the NCAAs

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne walks on to the floor before the NCAA Women's National Gymnastics Tournament Championship at Dickies Arena. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Indeed, a "true tragedy."

Dunne recently spoke about her social media presence and the profitability that comes along with having 7.6 million followers on TikTok and another 4.2 million on Instagram.

She appeared on a recent episode of the "Full Send Podcast" and said she had been paid over $500,000 for a single social media post. The LSU star’s fame grew immensely over the last year thanks in part to helping the Tigers to a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Championships this year.

Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne looks on during a PAC-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center on Jan. 6, 2023 in Salt Lake City. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

According to On3 Sports, Dunne has the second-highest NIL valuation at $3.5 million. She’s only second to Bronny James – who On3 says has a $6.7 million valuation.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.