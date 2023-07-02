Expand / Collapse search
LSU Tigers
Published

Olivia Dunne reveals biggest check she's ever received from single sponsorship post

Dunne's single biggest check is well into six figures

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of NIL deals in college sports, as her social media fame continues to grow by the day. 

During an appearance on the "Full Send Podcast," we learned exactly how much the biggest check she’s ever received was worth. 

Dunne was a bit hesitant to reveal the single largest payment she’s ever gotten on one sponsored post, but she did give a range. 

Olivia Dunne in New York City

Olivia Dunne attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch at Hard Rock Hotel on May 18, 2023, in New York City. (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

It’s absurdly large. 

Dunne has been paid over $500,000 for a single post. But, when you have 7.6 million followers on TikTok as well as 4.2 million on Instagram, you can understand why some brands would pay top dollar to get exposure of their company or product with the most famous female college athlete in the country. 

Dunne’s popularity has skyrocketed, and since her gymnastics season with the Tigers has ended after finishing fourth in the NCAA Gymnastics Championships, she has had quite the offseason. 

She traveled to Puerto Rico this past January to shoot for Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition for the first time. 

Olivia Dunne points

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne during a match against the West Virginia Mountaineers on March 10, 2023, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Being a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is a dream come true," Dunne said in a video posted to the publication’s Instagram page. "There’s a lot of young girls who look up to me, and I feel like a lot of young girls also follow Sports Illustrated. So, both of our brands, I think, align because we both want to inspire the younger generation."

Dunne is truly cashing in on her fame, which is exactly why NIL deals were put in place for college athletes who have platforms like hers.

Olivia Dunne at the ACMs

Olivia Dunne at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The best part? She still has a senior season left to compete in later this year.   

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.