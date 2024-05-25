Expand / Collapse search
LSU Tigers

Olivia Dunne reveals MLB boyfriend's one-word response to her Sports Illustrated swimsuit photoshoot

Dunne first appeared in the edition last year

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Sometimes, keeping it short and simple is all you need to do, and that's exactly what Olivia Dunne's boyfriend did after seeing her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot.

The LSU gymnast got the nod to be featured last year and is making another appearance in this go-around.

Well, her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, likes what he sees.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes, right, are in a relationship. (Getty Images)

When first getting tabbed to appear in the swimsuit edition, Dunne said it was a "dream come true."

"There’s a lot of young girls who look up to me, and I feel like a lot of young girls also follow Sports Illustrated," she said at the time. "So, both of our brands, I think, align because we both want to inspire the younger generation."

Dunne was at a red-carpet event for her second shoot earlier this week, and when asked what Skenes said after seeing the shoot, Dunne said he was almost speechless.

"He was like, ‘Damn.’"

Skenes and Dunne began dating last year in what the former described as a "small world type" of thing, as they are both LSU Tigers (and national champions).

Olivia Dunne shows off "Yinz" shirt at Pirates game

Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunn reacts on the field after her boyfriend Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (not pictured) made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. The Pirates won 10-8. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Skenes was the ace of last year's College World Series champions, which he parlayed into becoming the first overall pick in last year's MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He impressed in the minors so much and made his MLB debut earlier this month, and he is off to a scorching start.

He's pitched to a 2.25 ERA in three starts, even tossing six no-hit innings in his second start in Chicago against the Cubs.

His ERA is only that "high" because in his MLB debut, relievers allowed inherited runners to score, charging them to Skenes. However, only two runners have crossed home plate with the 6'6" pitcher on the mound. He is striking out 11.8 batters per nine innings, as well.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne pose on PNC Park field

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunn (right) after making his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. The Pirates won 10-8. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

As for Dunne, the gymnast boasts millions of followers on social media, and she became so popular that the school's gymnastics team needed to bolster security, and she had to refrain from taking classes in person. Dunne and the rest of the gymnastics team won the national championship earlier this year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.